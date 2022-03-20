STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctor falls to death in hotel lift

Police registered a case against the hotel for negligence.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor from Madhya Pradesh who came to the city, died after he accidentally fell in to a underconstruction unguarded lift in a private hotel at Banjara Hills late on Friday night. Pankaj Kumar Jain was 60 years old.  

Police registered a case against the hotel for negligence. Pankaj, his wife Asha, their daughters Anupama and Roopam, from Indore, had come to the city on Friday for Anupama’s alliance. They checked into ‘The Landmark’ Hotel on Rd No 1, Banjara Hills in the morning. Later they went to Anupama’s fiance’s farmhouse located near Shamshabad, Later, they returned to the hotel. When they were leaving for dinner, they found Pankaj missing. On searching, they found him lying dead in the extra lift shaft in the cellar of the hotel.

The only entrance to the extra lift is on the sixth floor, but as it was not locked or guarded properly, Jain fell in it and died, the family members told police in the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp