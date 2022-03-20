Doctor falls to death in hotel lift

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor from Madhya Pradesh who came to the city, died after he accidentally fell in to a underconstruction unguarded lift in a private hotel at Banjara Hills late on Friday night. Pankaj Kumar Jain was 60 years old.

Police registered a case against the hotel for negligence. Pankaj, his wife Asha, their daughters Anupama and Roopam, from Indore, had come to the city on Friday for Anupama’s alliance. They checked into ‘The Landmark’ Hotel on Rd No 1, Banjara Hills in the morning. Later they went to Anupama’s fiance’s farmhouse located near Shamshabad, Later, they returned to the hotel. When they were leaving for dinner, they found Pankaj missing. On searching, they found him lying dead in the extra lift shaft in the cellar of the hotel.

The only entrance to the extra lift is on the sixth floor, but as it was not locked or guarded properly, Jain fell in it and died, the family members told police in the complaint.