KCR's 'double standards' on Shivaji exposed, says BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Questioning the ‘double standards’ of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao wondered why he was now against the installation of Shivaji's statue in Bodhan after hailing the Maratha leader during his recent visit to Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons at the state BJP office, he reacted sharply over the way the issue was handled by the TRS government allegedly at the behest of its ally AIMIM. He also questioned the booking of cases against ‘victims’. Alleging that the state government and police were kowtowing to leaders of the AIMIM, he felt that the party was engineering an ‘Islamic Corridor’ from Hyderabad to Adilabad.

While referring to a few localities in the Old City in Hyderabad where the Hindu population had diminished, the party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge felt that this was a kind of exodus similar to Kashmiri Pandits. To highlight this issue, a movie similar to The Kashmir Files would be made in the coming days, he said. Referring to instances where Rohingyas got Aadhaar cards, he squarely put the blame on the Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali.

In his reaction to the recently concluded Budget sessions, he felt that KCR once again took refuge in falsehood. He also questioned why Hyderabad had failed to attract investment like Bengaluru, despite tall claims by the state government of being a top destination for investment.