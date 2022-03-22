Ex-Congress MP Sircilla Rajaiah acquitted of abetting suicide of daughter-in-law, grandsons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad on Tuesday granted relief to former Congress MP Sircilla Rajaiah, his son Anil and wife Madhavi by acquitting them in a case in which they were accused of abetting the suicide of his daughter-in-law and three grandsons.

Rajaiah’s daughter-in-law Sarika and his three grandsons were burnt alive in their bedroom at the Congress leader’s house in Hanamakonda after an LPG gas leak in the bedroom caused an explosion in the early hours of November 4, 2015.

Following a complaint by the parents of Sarika, a case was registered against the former parliamentarian, his wife and son at Subedari police station under sections 498A (harassing for dowry) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC and under section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC over the deaths of Sarika and the three boys. The local police arrested Rajaiah, his wife Madhavi and son Anil.

A local court granted bail to the accused persons on February 4, 2016. Later, the case was transferred to Hyderabad in 2020. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected MPs and MLAs conducted a trial in the case and acquitted the accused persons as the prosecution failed to prove the charge.