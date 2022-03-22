STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lovers’ suicide bid: Girl rescued, boy still missing in Hyderabad

The local residents and police managed to rescue the girl but her boyfriend was washed away in strong water current.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried that their parents may object to their marriage, a 25-year-old man and his sister-in-law, who is said to be a minor, jumped into the Nagarjunasagar left canal near Halia in Nalgonda district on Monday. The local residents and police managed to rescue the girl but her boyfriend was washed away in strong water current.

Cops said the 25-year-old and the minor girl fell in love and were in a relationship. The girl’s sister died nine months back and parents decided to get the minor girl married to her widowed brother-in-law. “Unable to explain their situation, the man and the girl decided to end their lives,” said SI Kranti Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjunasagar Nalgonda Suicide
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp