Lovers’ suicide bid: Girl rescued, boy still missing in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried that their parents may object to their marriage, a 25-year-old man and his sister-in-law, who is said to be a minor, jumped into the Nagarjunasagar left canal near Halia in Nalgonda district on Monday. The local residents and police managed to rescue the girl but her boyfriend was washed away in strong water current.

Cops said the 25-year-old and the minor girl fell in love and were in a relationship. The girl’s sister died nine months back and parents decided to get the minor girl married to her widowed brother-in-law. “Unable to explain their situation, the man and the girl decided to end their lives,” said SI Kranti Kumar.