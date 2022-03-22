Newborn son dies, family vandalise PHC, attack staff in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the negligence of staff led to the death of a newborn, relatives of the woman who gave birth attacked the employees of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in SR Nagar and ransacked the premises on Monday.

A case under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property ) Act was registered against the accused..

Police said a woman, Najeem Khan, visited the hospital for the birth of her first child. After the initial examination, the gynaecologists kept her in observation as her expected date of delivery was March 26. She was given saline, on the advice of doctors, and shifted to the labour room when her contractions intensified.

Later on Saturday night, she delivered a baby boy with a double loop of the umbilical cord fastened tightly around its neck. The newborn had also reportedly consumed stool. As the baby didn’t cry post-delivery, he was placed under ventilation. Later, he was shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

A few hours later, relatives of Najeem came back to the PHC and started vandalising the furniture and other material at the hospital. Further, Najeem’s mother and sister barged into the labour room, abused the staff and also assaulted them.Alerted by the staff, police rushed to the PHC and dispersed them. Later on a complaint from the staff, police started their probe.

Died while shifting

The baby was born with complications and was placed under ventilation. Monitoring the issue, doctor advised that he be shifted to Niloufer Hospital. It was found that the baby died while shifting. Alleging that it was due to the negligence of the PHC staff, the relatives of the woman who gave brith assaulted the staff of the PHC, the police found. Further investigation is underway