Snakebite kills boy in Hyderabad residential school

While post-mortem results are awaited, the incident came to light when the parents brought it to the notice of police on Monday.

Published: 22nd March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old residential school student is said to have died of a suspected snakebite on Sunday evening. While post-mortem results are awaited, the incident came to light when the parents brought it to the notice of police on Monday. The deceased, identified as Golla Shiva Shankar (13), was a Class 8 student at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School at Bogaram village.  

Shiva Shankar’s father Golla Ramesh received a call on Sunday evening that something had bitten his son who was moved to a private hospital immediately. CI P Raghuveer Reddy said, “Shiva was playing cricket in the evening. To find a missing ball, he headed to the bushes. He did not realise that something bit him and resumed playing. The boy fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. A duty doctor declared him dead at 9 pm and the body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.”

