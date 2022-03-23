STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Packed off to Maharashtra: Hyderabad road mishap victim

NIMS staff told us we can’t get free treatment at the hosp, reveals an injured victim, Kajal

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The victims of the accident where a ‘Thar’ jeep bearing a sticker ‘Bodhan MLA’ killed an infant and injured three others said they were moved to Maharashtra, allegedly against their desire and under pressure from the authorities.  

The condition of a victim, Kajal Chauhan, who lost her two-month-old son in the accident, is reportedly critical. Her husband Sagar stated that they were hurried back to their hometown of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. 

Speaking to Express, Sagar mentioned, “It had only been six days since we had moved to the city and started selling balloons and strawberries near the traffic signal. Apart from Kajal, the other injured Sarika Chauhan and Sushma Bhonsle were immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital after the accident. Later, we were told by the police and told that the treatment is too costly at the private hospital. From there, they were moved to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and then to Lingampally in one ambulance with the toddler’s body. From there, we were taken to Ahmednagar in another ambulance.”

The victims were also reportedly threatened by hospital staffers. “After shifting to NIMS, we were threatened by the hospital staff, who said it would cost us Rs 2 lakh for treatment and since our Aadhaar cards were from Maharashtra, we wouldn’t be able to avail any government schemes,” said Kajal.

“We were also told that if no one wants to speak to us in the city, there is no reason for us to stay, and that we return back to our respective hometowns,” she added.

After moving to their hometown, Sagar got Kajal admitted to a private hospital. They detected a couple of fractures on her hand and ribs. For the treatment, they have to incur expenses of Rs 25 lakh. Regretting their decision to leave, the couple said they wish they could have stayed back to fight against it. 

While the reports of them leaving for Maharashtra surfaced, many rumours also surfaced. A prominent one among them was that they took Rs 2 lakh from MLA Mohd Shakil Aamir to leave. The couple categorically denied such claims. They said they were forcibly shifted out of the hospitals in Hyderabad and sent to Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodhan MLA Thar Jeep Hyderabad road accident Maharashtra
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp