Packed off to Maharashtra: Hyderabad road mishap victim

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The victims of the accident where a ‘Thar’ jeep bearing a sticker ‘Bodhan MLA’ killed an infant and injured three others said they were moved to Maharashtra, allegedly against their desire and under pressure from the authorities.

The condition of a victim, Kajal Chauhan, who lost her two-month-old son in the accident, is reportedly critical. Her husband Sagar stated that they were hurried back to their hometown of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Speaking to Express, Sagar mentioned, “It had only been six days since we had moved to the city and started selling balloons and strawberries near the traffic signal. Apart from Kajal, the other injured Sarika Chauhan and Sushma Bhonsle were immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital after the accident. Later, we were told by the police and told that the treatment is too costly at the private hospital. From there, they were moved to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and then to Lingampally in one ambulance with the toddler’s body. From there, we were taken to Ahmednagar in another ambulance.”

The victims were also reportedly threatened by hospital staffers. “After shifting to NIMS, we were threatened by the hospital staff, who said it would cost us Rs 2 lakh for treatment and since our Aadhaar cards were from Maharashtra, we wouldn’t be able to avail any government schemes,” said Kajal.

“We were also told that if no one wants to speak to us in the city, there is no reason for us to stay, and that we return back to our respective hometowns,” she added.

After moving to their hometown, Sagar got Kajal admitted to a private hospital. They detected a couple of fractures on her hand and ribs. For the treatment, they have to incur expenses of Rs 25 lakh. Regretting their decision to leave, the couple said they wish they could have stayed back to fight against it.

While the reports of them leaving for Maharashtra surfaced, many rumours also surfaced. A prominent one among them was that they took Rs 2 lakh from MLA Mohd Shakil Aamir to leave. The couple categorically denied such claims. They said they were forcibly shifted out of the hospitals in Hyderabad and sent to Maharashtra.