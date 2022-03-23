STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

World Puppetry Day: Kindling creativity and curiosity

Puppet theatre still enjoys popularity and Putul Utsav will give it a renewed vigour as a new generation of audiences is introduced to traditional puppetry, an intangible cultural heritage of India.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Close to 15 puppetry legends are in town to perform and hold workshops from 10 am-7 pm at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training amphitheatre, HITEC City.

Close to 15 puppetry legends are in town to perform and hold workshops from 10 am-7 pm at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training amphitheatre, HITEC City.

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, is organising Putul Utsav, a puppet festival to mark World Puppetry Day in Hyderabad. The theme of the three-day festival (March 21-23) is Azadi Ke Rang, Putul Ke Sang, in keeping with the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Tales of India’s struggle for freedom are being retold through puppets at the utsav that has an interesting line-up of acts. 

Pawan Jha, consultant (documentation) at SNA, says, “The art of puppetry has been an intercultural theatre tradition since time immemorial, popular as a tool for communication, education and recreation. Puppetry tradition in India as well, goes back a long way and the art has been written about in historical Indian literature. Puppet theatre still enjoys popularity and Putul Utsav will give it a renewed vigour as a new generation of audiences is introduced to traditional puppetry, an intangible cultural heritage of India.” 
Shadow, string, glove and rod puppetry are some of the various kinds keeping audiences entertained at the fest. Asked if YouTube and cartoons are trumping puppetry, he says, “Puppets are authentic, which bolster creative and curious attitudes in children.” 

Popular city-based puppeteer Ratnamala Nori, who specialises in contemporary puppetry, says, “My style involves the use of hand and mouth puppets. I tell stories using entertainment to education children and adults about various issues plaguing society.” The founder of Nori Art and Puppetry Centre also has a YouTube channel where she makes her own puppets to talk about human values and moral science. Her latest work is centred around saving the environment.

Close to 15 puppetry legends are in town to perform and hold workshops from 10 am-7 pm at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training amphitheatre, HITEC City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeet Natak Akademi World Puppetry Day
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp