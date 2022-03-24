Hyderabad nurse files cheating case against ex-lover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A trainee nurse with NIMS filed a cheating case against her ex-boyfriend at Punjagutta police station.

According to police, the woman was in relationship with D Nagendra since 2017. He promised to marry her and maintained physical relationship with her. The woman became pregnant in 2021 and she informed him about it. However, the boy’s parents made casteist remarks against her.

Upon Nagendra’s insistence, she got an abortion. They stayed together for a while and then he dumped her. Dejected over the incident, tshe attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills, but survived.