Leading for financial literacy

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), especially the Ladies Organisation (FLO), has changed the lives of many women entrepreneurs in Hyderabad. Planning results-oriented initiatives that pave the way towards development and its healthy leadership are a great inspiration to those looking for a better tomorrow.

Taking these ideals forward is city-based chartered accountant Shubhraa Maheshwari, who took charge as the FLO chapter head for 2022-23 on Tuesday. CE catches up with her about her journey in the organisation, her plans to empower women with financial literacy and the initiatives she has in store.

It all started in 2015 for Shubhraa, when she thought that she should join a body of trade and commerce to meet like-minded working colleagues. “There is no better name (body) than this; so, I filled out my form and walked in for an interview. From there, my journey began. The same year, I was taken in as a treasurer and ever since, have been a member of the FLO core committee,” she says.

But it was in 2019 that Shubhraa truly entered the fabric of FLO, when she was elevated to the post of secretary. “The secretary is in constant contact with every team of the organisation. That was a great learning experience because we learned how to deliver initiatives, motivate people and help those at the grass roots level,” she says.

With over 850 members, the organisation has evolved over time. According to Shubhraa, they have learnt to adapt to the rapidly changing times during the lockdowns, thanks to the three As — access, adapt and accelerate. “Access the damage done by the pandemic, adapt to the new situation and circumstances that are thrown towards women and accelerate to greater heights by seeing how best we have used our digital technology,” she explains.

An elated Shubhraa, who is also the auditor of TTD temple, National Highways Authority of India and Aarogyasri Healthcare, cannot wait to get cracking on her plans for FLO this year. She has chosen ‘Financial Literacy’ as the theme for her tenure, given her strong background in finance. “For instance, why is my maid still tucking aside `500 in a rice container? Why can’t we, as literate women, teach those at the grass roots-level about empowerment and help them open their own bank accounts. They don’t need to be language-literate to open a bank account or put their money in a fixed deposit,” she says.

Similarly, she finds many educated women, like herself, who earn well but do not know the difference between a gold bond and physical gold. “It’s sad. A gold bond will earn you more interest than a gold biscuit. So, financial literacy would be my core focus. We will also be working on providing finishing school training to girls in government schools and who are below poverty line. Another thing that I want to work on is helping the disabled. I want to work in alliance with the government,” she says.

For the members, she plans to hold a lot of speaker sessions and conclaves, touching upon topics such as alternate sciences, start-up industries, entrepreneurship, and health and medical conclaves.