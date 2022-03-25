STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Police check Bhoiguda godown permits, write to fire, labour departments

Police said they have asked the Fire Department to examine the cause of the fire and submit a report so that they can proceed with the probe.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from the fire accident in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad

Scenes from the fire accident in Bhoiguda in Secunderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police, probing the New Bhoiguda fire, have started the process of collecting documentary evidence, the permissions that Sravan Traders had, if any, and are also writing to the Electricity, Fire, Labour and other Departments to furnish related documents. 

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 11 victims, who lost their lives in the fire, were flown to Bihar in two flights and handed over to their families. According to police, Prem Kumar, the lone survivor in the massive fire, who saved himself by jumping from the window, had revealed some details. He recollected how all of them made attempts to escape from the fire and congregated in a room. However, he was the only one who managed to escape. He is still undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Police said they have asked the Fire Department to examine the cause of the fire and submit a report so that they can proceed with the probe. “ We are also writing to the Labour Department to find out if the workers were registered here,” an official said. Police have also picked up Sravan, son of owner Sampath Kumar, for questioning.

