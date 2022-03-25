STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police's Central Crime Station files 5,000-page chargesheet

Earlier, the CCS registered five cases against KSBL and its functionaries for diverting the shares.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in connection with a fraud pulled off by the Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), cheating investors of `15 crore. This is the second case in which the CCS has filed a chargesheet against KSBL. 

The company, its CMD C Parthasarathy and six other chief functionaries are accused of fraud, where they diverted shares of investors without their knowledge. These were invested in other businesses and sister concerns, without the consent of investors. A case was earlier registered against KSBL and other accused on a complaint from 12 investors. The CCS, in the chargesheet, informed the court how the accused pulled off the fraud. 

Earlier, the CCS registered five cases against KSBL and its functionaries for diverting the shares. A chargesheet was filed in the first case in which KSBL cheated two banks by pledging securities belonging to its clients. The securities were then transferred to demat accounts of KSBL, pledged before the banks by suppressing the fact that they didn’t have consent from the clients concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Crime Station Hyderabad Police
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp