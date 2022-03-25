Hyderabad Water Board to expedite work in areas along Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Thursday directed officials and agencies to expedite the Phase-II works to provide drinking water to the identified colonies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits from April.

He inspected the progress of works at Coca Cola Colony, Ramakrishnapuram, Ayyappa Colony, Annojiguda, Chowdariguda and other areas in Keesara and Ghatkesar mandals of Phase-II under Package-I. Speaking on the occasion, Dana Kishore said 89 colonies were identified as ‘first priority’ in Package-I for supplying water in the second week of April and asked the concerned officials to expedite the work on priority.

The works for the 171-km-long pipeline should be completed quickly, he added. The agencies were instructed to ensure that there were adequate pipes, machinery and workers for this purpose. Inlet, outlet and distribution works should be done on priority, said Dana Kishore. He also suggested that for the construction of reservoirs, specific dates should be set for each phase to be completed and asked officials to ensure completion by the stipulated date. The Water Board has undertaken ORR Phase-2 works with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore.