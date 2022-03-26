STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Give a hero his due’: Pawan Kalyan rallies to bring back Netaji's ashes

Actor-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan rallied to bring back the ashes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Renkoji Temple in Japan to the RedFort.

Cinema actor and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Actor-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan rallied to bring back the ashes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Renkoji Temple in Japan to the RedFort.

Speaking at a review organised by the Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence on the book ‘Netaji’ written by MVR Sastry, the actor said it was high time the country gave the tall leader his due. He asked the audience to start a campaign to bring back Netaji’s ashes. “Make noise with your smartphones.

Flood Twitter with hashtags #RenkojiToRedFort #BringBackNetajiAshes. Question the government and force them to make India home to the brave soldier. Let it begin right here, right now,” he said to thunderous applause.

The actor also demanded that the revolutionary’s photo be printed on 100 rupee notes. “He was the one who gave us the slogan ‘Jai Hind’, it’s sad that we disowned him. But we can change this, make use of your energy to make the government to do its job of paying respect to him.” 

