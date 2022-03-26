STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 50 or more pending challans may attract punitive action

Meanwhile, the Traffic department collected around Rs 190 crore from pending challans during the discount period beginning from March 1, 2022.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After granting some relief to traffic violators in the form of discounts on pending challans, Hyderabad traffic police is gearing up to crack the whip on violators with the highest number of pending challans. Police have decided to file a chargesheet in the court against top violators with above 50 violations. This includes dangerous driving and speeding, signal jumping, triple riding and also multiple violations. 

Meanwhile, the Traffic department collected around Rs 190 crore from pending challans during the discount period beginning from March 1, 2022. During this period, 1.85 crore pending challans were cleared by violators. The discount will be effective till March 31, 2022. History of previous challans will also be mentioned in the chargesheet and they will try to secure conviction for them, 

