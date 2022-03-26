Hyderabad-Boston tie-up will boost growth, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker on Friday participated in the ‘Global Innovation-2022, Healthcare at a Glance’ held in Boston. Speaking at the event, Rama Rao said that creating awareness on the opportunities available in the two cities through regular events would help bring more investments. He spoke about the health records digitisation project being taken up by the Telangana government in two districts on a pilot basis.

“In addition to the life sciences scientists, coordinated effort by data scientists from the IT and technology segments will pave the way for more inventions,” the Minister said, adding that the State government was according priority for development of different sectors and as a result, Telangana is witnessing comprehensive development.

Baker stated that digitisation of healthcare records proved to be very helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic in extending faster treatment to the citizens. He said that all possibilities should be explored for mutual investment opportunities between Boston and Hyderabad and stressed on the need for tie-ups betwe-en life sciences and pharma companies of the two cities.

Baker pointed to the many similarities between Hyderabad and Boston and said that tie-ups between companies would aid in accelerating research and development, besides spurring inventions. Like Hyderabad, many life sciences, pharmaceutical companies, IT and Technology companies were functioning in Boston, he stated.

Later in the day, Rama Rao participated in a roundtable conference in Boston and said the Telangana government has taken up many programmes to promote the life sciences sector. Under these initiatives, provision of basic amenities on par with global standards, policy decisions, special funding for innovation and special incubator at Genome Valley were taken up and this was yielding desired results, he said.