Hyderabad civic body launches online service for assessment of properties, tax calculation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To solve the problems faced by citizens while dealing with property tax, and to bring all the new properties into tax net, the online mutation and assessment of properties has been introduced by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The existing property tax assessment system is seen as ‘not citizen friendly’.

Due to shortage of staff and difficulty in assessment, 100 per cent properties are not assessed and results in non-payment of property tax.On registration of any existing property which was already assessed for property tax/vacant land tax, the property is automatically mutated in the name of the new owner without changing the existing PTIN/VLTN and tax amount.

If the registered property is new or not assessed, a new PTIN/VLTN will be generated and sent to GHMC online.On receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property details from registration department, GHMC will fix property tax to residential properties with a monthly rental value of `1.25 per sqft for Jubilee Hills Circle and `1.00 per sqft for other circles. In case of vacant land, the vacant land tax is generated online at 0.50 per cent of registration value.

Doubts over revision

Sources claimed that the GHMC has revised property tax for new assessment of properties in the city. The civic body has come up with an amendment in calculation of monthly rental value of residential properties for calculation of property tax, in order to do away with human intervention.

However, the new method eliminated the difference between the privileged and the underprivileged home owners in terms of rate per sqft. In different areas across the city, GHMC was levying `0.60 paisa to `0.90 paisa per sqft, now it is going to levy `1 per sqft based on the type of property.

If the property was a tin roofed shed, lowest rate would be applicable, and if it is a luxury flat, the highest rate will be applicable. The officials have denied the claims and said there is no such revision on new assessment of properties.