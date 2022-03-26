Hyderabad contractors association threaten stir over dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Contractors Association threatened to stop engineering and other related works from April first week if the GHMC fails to release long pending dues to the tune of Rs 810 crore.

Around 1,000 contractors gathered at the GHMC head office and staged a protest demanding that GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar release pending dues. Failing this, they threatened to stop from April first week with the slogan, ‘No payment No Work’.The office-bearers led by association president, A Ramkrishna Reddy, general secretary, M Surender Singh met the Commissioner and submitted a representation.

Ramkrishna Reddy said that the Commissioner has assured to release the pending dues of the contractors. Pending dues of about Rs 200-250 crore would be released by this month end. “We will wait upto March 31. If GHMC fails to release the pending dues by then, the contractors will stop all works,” Reddy said.