Ruling TRS to intensify agitations across Telangana; demands Rabi paddy production in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ruling TRS will intensify agitations across Telangana, after Ugadi, demanding that the Central government should procure the entire Rabi paddy produced in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that all the local bodies in the state right from Gram Panchayat to Municipality will adopt resolutions before April 1 and send the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Central government should procure Rabi paddy.

The Ministers, who returned from Delhi after their talks with Union Minister Piyush Goyal were inconclusive, met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

As per the directions of Chandrasekhar Rao, the Agriculture Minister announced that the TRS would take up a series of agitations after Ugadi, the Telugu new year on April 2.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

While the Centre said that it would procure raw rice, the Telangana said that Rabi paddy produced in the state would be useful only for parboiled rice. As the Centre refused to procure parboiled rice, the TRS decided to organise agitations against the Modi government.