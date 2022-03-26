STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ruling TRS to intensify agitations across Telangana; demands Rabi paddy production in state

As per the directions of Chandrasekhar Rao, the Agriculture Minister announced that the TRS would take up a series of agitations after Ugadi, the Telugu new year on April 2.

Published: 26th March 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ruling TRS will intensify agitations across Telangana, after Ugadi, demanding that the Central government should procure the entire Rabi paddy produced in the state. 

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that all the local bodies in the state right from Gram Panchayat to Municipality will adopt resolutions before April 1 and send the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Central government should procure Rabi paddy. 

The Ministers, who returned from Delhi after their talks with Union Minister Piyush Goyal were inconclusive, met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. 

As per the directions of Chandrasekhar Rao, the Agriculture Minister announced that the TRS would take up a series of agitations after Ugadi, the Telugu new year on April 2.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

While the Centre said that it would procure raw rice, the Telangana said that Rabi paddy produced in the state would be useful only for parboiled rice. As the Centre refused to procure parboiled rice, the TRS decided to organise agitations against the Modi government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana TRS Rabi paddy agitations Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi parboiled rice Chandrasekhar Rao agriculture minister
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp