16-year-old girl raped & killed, four youths questioned

Victm’s body found few hundred metre away from home in Chengomul .

Published: 29th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old SSC student was allegedly raped and murdered in Chengomul of Vikarabad district on Monday. The victim left home in the morning to attend to nature’s call. Her body was later found in the bushes a few hundred metre away from her home. The police suspect involvement of persons known to the victim in the offence.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy, the girl left home around 5.30 am after telling her family members that she was going to attend nature’s call but didn’t return. Around 6.45 am, even before the family could start looking for the girl, villagers noticed her body lying in the bushes, with bleeding injuries on her head and immediately informed the family.

When the police reached the spot, they found her body in the bushes with her clothes in a disheveled state, making them treat it as a suspected case of rape. During the autopsy, it was found that she was raped and then murdered. Police found that she was hit on the head with a blunt object, which may have led to her death.

According to sources, one of the four youngsters rounded up by the police had in fact asked her to meet him. The girl, telling her parents that she was going to attend nature’s call, went out to meet him. The police are questioning the four youngsters about how the crime was committed, the sources added. 

Commission for Women writes to Vikarabad SP

The Telangana State Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl. Chairperson Sunita Vakati wrote to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, asking for his intervention and to ensure a fair probe. The victim’s body was found in the bushes, a few meters away from her home. The Commission has also asked for a report on the action taken by the police

