200 water kiosks defunct, but 60 new ones being set up

HYDERABAD: Even as 200-odd Any Time Water Kiosks (ATWKs), which were installed at public places, turned defunct, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up additional 60 water-vending machines across the city.

As per the plan, the civic body, with the help of selected agencies, will set up 10 water kiosks in each zone covering all six zones of Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, and Charminar.

The agencies will charge Rs 1 per glass of water, Rs 2 per litre, Rs 5 per can, jar, or pot of 10 litres and Rs 10 for a 20-litre can. The GHMC officials informed Express that the ATWKs will be installed on a “build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT)” basis for three years, which is extendable on satisfactory performance. The agencies will be required to install water kiosks in the locations selected by the civic body.

The size of each unit should not exceed 300 square feet and each kiosk should have the capacity to deliver 5,000-10,000 litres per day with expandable slots. The agency will be solely responsible for the quality of water supplied and for any consequential issues arising out of the sale and consumption of water from the kiosks. The expenditure on installation and monthly electricity charges, trade licence fee, lease rent for the space and other incidental charges to maintain the water kiosks will be borne by the agencies.

Around five years ago, the GHMC established 200 water kiosks to provide RO-purified potable water to the people at an affordable cost. However, they have not been maintained properly and are becoming an eyesore to the general public.

Commuters, street vendors, and tourists who pass by these defunct water kiosks say that these structures are of little use as they do not fulfill their intended purpose and occupy the road space.

The civic body has done little to revive these water kiosks, most of which have broken taps, outlet pipes, and damaged coin slots. The steel tumblers too are missing from these kiosks. When contacted by Express, a few GHMC officials admitted that none of the water kiosks in the city is functional.

