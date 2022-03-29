STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colours that suit

Chandan is in town for a quick visit, he discusses plans to open a store in the city given the growing popularity of his label that is into designing funky, colourful suits.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Suits and tuxedoes have always been dark, navy blue, black, grey and brown. But now, designers are adding more colour. It’s not just dull or muted colours, but tangy like an orange, flashy like yellow and bright like red. 

Fashion designer Chandan Gandhi’s designs are worn by top Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra, Rana Daggubati and Anil Kapoor. His collection, The Maroon Suits, are exclusive and customised for individuals, with colour, life and creativity, which stand out and create their statement of aesthetic. 

Chandan is in town for a quick visit, he discusses plans to open a store in the city given the growing popularity of his label that is into designing funky, colourful suits. The lack of colour and life in men’s clothing inspired Chandan to follow his creative impulse and create sensational and lively designs.

The Maroon Suit is unique and oblivious as it brings out the funky and jazz look with a lot of colour and vigour that usually goes missing in men’s clothing. “I had no professional training in fashion designing, not even a crash course. I started by designing my own clothes — my clothes had the luxury of uniqueness and aesthetic appeal and that’s something that has reflected well in my label,” says Chandan. 

“Slowly, I started playing with colours, patterns and incorporated them into formal and casual men’s wear which are both obstreperous and elegant. It’s something you see in Ranveer Singh’s suits,” he adds. 

Chandan is excited to be here and looks at Hyderabad as a potential market and hopes to open a store as soon as the opportunity strikes. “Since I, as a brand, already have great appeal from customers in the city and have tied up with Tollywood celebrities, I very much see the scope of opening up The Maroon Suits in Hyderabad — the plan is to do so by 2024,” a hopeful Chandan signs off. 

