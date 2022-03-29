For the selfie-crazy

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will soon be home to another attraction — a selfie museum. Coming up at Shameerpet, this is being touted as ‘the’ hub for netizens to up their social media game. The Hyderabad Selfie Museum will be all about eye-popping, colourful and interactive sets where one can click selfies and photographs at 20 intriguing 3D sets which guarantee realistic pictures.

At this museum, one can run let their imagination run wild in like-like setups such as ‘the millionaire bedroom’. They can jump into a colourful ball pit, pose in the childhood-favorite Barbie box, and time-travel to the 19th century London telephone booth. “The museum will offer photo opportunities that visitors will not find anywhere else in the country; after all, it is the country’s first selfie museum,” says Rahul Anand, the founder.

Every visitor will be given a ring light for them to click those picture-perfect snaps. They can also get a photographer along. “We will allow only eight-10 people at a time, which will ensure that everyone has their personal space to click photographs at ease. As there will be limited slots, advance booking will be accepted. Trained staff will also assist in clicking photographs. The sets will be regularly sanitised, keeping in mind the pandemic,” Rahul adds.

The museum will be located near Punjabi Haveli Dhaba which is known for its bright decor and mouth-watering grub. Selfie Museum is owned and operated by husband-wife Rahul and Roli Anand, duo who brought the concept of pre-wedding shoots with Hashtag Studios to South India. “There is a selfie-crazy friend in every group. It’s for them that we plan to rent out the space for birthdays and other personal events,” Rahul added.