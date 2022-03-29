GHMC to conduct Summer coaching camps from April 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of two years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to conduct summer coaching camps from April 25 to May 31. The coaching camps couldn’t be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the situation heads to normalcy, the civic body has decided to hold coaching camps for children across the 520 playgrounds, 17 sports complexes, 11 roller skating rinks, seven swimming pools, and five tennis courts. Several Ministers, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, MPs, MLAs, and Corporators are likely to participate in the inauguration ceremonies.

These camps will offer training to children from the age of six to 16 in 45 different sporting events at over 700 centres. The camps will be held daily between 6 and 8 am. About 35 lakh people, including former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and ace shuttler PV Sindhu, benefited from these camps and have gone on to become international stars in their respective sports.

GHMC officials said that arrangements are being made for the conduct of the camp owing to a drop in Covid cases. The GHMC is in the process of procuring the required sports equipment, they added.