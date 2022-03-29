STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to conduct Summer coaching camps from April 25

GHMC officials said that arrangements are being made for the conduct of the camp owing to drop in Covid cases.

Published: 29th March 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of two years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to conduct summer coaching camps from April 25 to May 31. The coaching camps couldn’t be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the situation heads to normalcy, the civic body has decided to hold coaching camps for children across the 520 playgrounds, 17 sports complexes, 11 roller skating rinks, seven swimming pools, and five tennis courts. Several Ministers, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, MPs, MLAs, and Corporators are likely to participate in the inauguration ceremonies.

These camps will offer training to children from the age of six to 16 in 45 different sporting events at over 700 centres. The camps will be held daily between 6 and 8 am. About 35 lakh people, including former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and ace shuttler PV Sindhu, benefited from these camps and have gone on to become international stars in their respective sports.

GHMC officials said that arrangements are being made for the conduct of the camp owing to a drop in Covid cases. The GHMC is in the process of procuring the required sports equipment, they added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Coaching Camps Covid Pandemic Mohammad Azharuddin PV Sindhu
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp