Nature speaks volumes for fashion designer Aisha Rao

Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao, known for her elegant and bright collections, set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week.

Paper Dolls by Aisha Rao. ( File Photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao, known for her elegant and bright collections, set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week. Mira Rajput Kapoor was the showstopper for her designs which ensured the collection made a lasting impression at the biggest fashion show in the country.

The designer, over a quick chat, describes Mira’s stunning outfit saying, “Mira was wearing a very peri lehenga, which is the colour of the year. I chose to go for tissue fabric for the lehenga - we wanted to take a traditional fabric like tissue and make it very us, new age and vibrant. As against the old techniques and embroidery, we did a spin-off to make it look colourful with natural elements like sunrise, mountains, and waterfalls.” 

Aisha had more than one reason to choose Mira as her showstopper. She explains, “The fact that she is a millennial and has achieved so much at the young age of 27 means a big deal. On a personal level, she got married very young and we both had our kids around the same time. She’s grown organically to be where she is today. I feel we’re alike in so many ways, so she seemed to be the right fit for the brand.”

Speaking about her collection, Aisha says it was a quirky way of representing nature while also bringing something traditional to a new millennial bride. She adds, “The collection is called Diversion, and through it, we tried to say that the planet that we inhabit is one of the greatest thesis of art - God created it to be beautiful, with lush greenery, but today, we’re living in polluted cities, are overpopulated and have unpredictable climate."

"The collection portrays responsible choices - this is why it had mountains, trees, and elements from certain cultures like the Japanese umbrellas. The kaleidoscopic prints were made from cloths that would have otherwise been thrown into a dump yard.” 

