Peddler held by cops with 23.5 kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inter-state ganja peddler, was held with 23.5 kg of contraband by a special operation team of Cyberabad police on Monday.

Identified as Mridul Sarkar from Odisha, he was caught while trying to smuggle the illegal herb from the Andhra-Odisha border areas to Hyderabad. One of his associates, Hemananda Sardar, is absconding.

Sarkar, who currently works for a construction company in Sangareddy district made an acquaintance with Hemananda Sardar, who was already into Ganja transportation.

They together smuggle ganja into the city and supply it to customers. Based on a tip-off, Mridul was apprehended on Monday at Dundigal.