Reimagining Utopia, land on the metaverse

HYDERABAD: Acquiring land on the metaverse comes with a wide range of exciting activities. Here, one can be Adam or Eve, and build their own perfect world right from scratch. One can create people with unique personalities, make cultures, build a city and even a civilisation!

This is exactly what Bollywood and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has done. He becoming the first Indian to buy land on metaverse has been all the buzz lately. “I wanted to create a world that is happy, full of music and entertainment. Balle Balle Land stands for happiness... pure, true happiness,” he says.

Mehndi realised his dream through a Hyderabad-based gaming studio company, Gamitronics. “I wanted the central location in Utopia land of PartyNite and needed a big enough place to host events, concerts, and movie premiers, apart from setting up my store and offering a warm place for people to hang out. The PartyNite metaverse team showed me a few land parcels and I chose what my requirement,” he says.

One of the most important features of the metaverse is to have an avatar, similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji. One can create their three-dimensional digital self which allows them to express themselves better, allowing a person to socialise and make new friends as well. Even the concerts on metaverse are as good as live — whilst interacting with the audience.

“The biggest benefit is that I’m able to provide quality and meaningful content to my fans directly. I’ll be able to rope in established singers and, at the same time, provide a platform for upcoming artists as well. I can directly engage and communicate with the citizens of Balle Balle Land,” he adds, in an e-mail response.

Rajat Ojha, Gamitronics CEO, on metverse

Parallel world

In short, according to Mehndi, metaverse is like re-imagining the world all over again. Rajat Ojha, the CEO and chief builder of Gamitronics explains further.

“We can create our own city, our own economy, our own civilisation. It’s a decentralised platform. We can have our participative democracy there. Buying land can be beneficial in a lot of ways, particularly for artists, gamers, and anyone who has a vision for the world,” he says.

Riding high on their success in metaverse, Rajat and his team are now planning to create avatars of the dead. For example, they want to create an avatar of pop king Michael Jackson, give the avatar his personality using AI and NLP technologies, let it function on its own. “It will have Jacksons’ voice, his personality, and the avatar can hold concerts and interact with others,” Rajat explains.

Metaverse has the potential to host office meetings, and design and simulates spaces that are to be built in the real world. “The Telangana government is going to hold a virtual conference in August, wherein we would see MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and other dignitaries from the State and Centre hold a live conclave with their avatars,” he says.

Prerna Yadav, a computer science student who is a blockchain and metaverse enthusiast from Banjara Hills, calls Mehndi’s land acquisition unexpected yet inspiring. “What Daler Mehndi has done as a singer is much needed as India holds the potential to revolutionise this growing sector. He has also shown us that metaverse has no barriers and is not restricted to tech geeks alone,” she says.

