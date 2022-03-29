TSRTC bus runs over homeguard’s foot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Homeguard Narsimha deputed to Yadadri police station, who was on bandobast duty at the Yadadri temple on Monday, was injured when a TSRTC bus carrying devotees ran over his leg, crushed it.

He was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger. When the bus reached the hilltop, Narsimha who was on footboard alighted from the bus.

The driver, without noticing this, moved the bus, resulting in one of the wheels running over Narsimha’s foot. Police said due to the huge rush of devotees, the driver and home guard could not communicate properly, leading to the incident.