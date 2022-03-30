Bask in the goodness of Vitamin D

Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vitamin D, which is produced by the body when exposed to sunlight, is essential for overall health and well-being. It plays a vital role in keeping bones and teeth healthy. Unfortunately, it is the most under-diagnosed nutritional deficiency in the world.

Prevalent in individuals irrespective of age, gender, race and geography, a study shows that over 70 per cent of Indians suffer from it despite the country’s tropical climate. However, the condition cannot be treated unless proper treatment is administered. Read on to know why

Vitamin D is so important. Why is it important for bones?

Calcium is one of the main building blocks for strong bones and Vitamin D helps the body absorb it. Together with calcium, Vitamin D helps keep osteoporosis at bay, protects bone mass, and prevents fractures

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

Not spending enough time outdoors, poor exposure to sunlight

Vitamin D-rich dietary sources and supplements are not affordable for many

Food habits contributing to low dietary calcium and Vitamin D intake

Unspaced pregnancies cause deficiency in both the mother and baby

Symptoms

Hair loss, slow healing of wounds, depression, fatigue, low immunity

Bone pain in the lower back, hips, pelvis, thighs and feet

Frequent occurrence of hairline fractures causing tenderness and pain

In rare cases, severe deficiency (Osteomalacia) results in extreme pain in the bones

In babies

Cramps, fits, and respiratory difficulties

In children

It can lead to a condition called Rickets, where bones become weak, soft, and deformed (bow legs)

Poor growth, tooth delay, irritability, infections, and breathing problems (because of a soft rib cage)

In adults

In adults, especially in menopausal women, low levels of Vitamin D can increase the risk of osteoporosis (thinning of the bones), making them prone to fractures

Diagnosis

Vitamin D levels can be diagnosed by a simple blood test

In the case of children, a wrist X-ray is done to see how the bones are developing

How much Vitamin D to take

Vitamin D is fat-soluble (D2, D3), so the body can store it and should be within the 30-60 ng/mL range

Babies from birth to one year old should have a supplement in the form of drops (8.5-10 micrograms/day)

A Vitamin D supplement of 15 mg (600 IU) is required daily for pregnant/breastfeeding/menopausal women and those over 65

Older people will need more, around 800 IU/day

How to get enough Vitamin D

20-30 minutes of mid-day sun exposure 2-3 times a

In colder months, exposure to UV lamp will do the job

Most foods contain very little Vitamin D. Eating fortified foods can help. Foods rich in Vitamin D are oily fish, egg yolk, orange juice, mushrooms, red meat, liver, cod liver oil

Supplements in the form of tablets, powders or liquids. In some severe cases, injections Prognosis

Maintenance treatment is important to avoid further deficiency

Avoid self-medication as getting too much Vitamin D (Vitamin D toxicity) can be harmful

(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda)

