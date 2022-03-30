STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunken youth crashes car into 3 vehicles, arrested

The resultant crash left an auto-rickshaw, a bike and two cars, including his own, damaged.

The cars that were destroyed after a 26-year-old drunk driver collided with the vehicles in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday took a 26-year-old man into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his car into three other vehicles and leaving two people with minor injuries.   

Harshavardhan Reddy, a resident of Patancheruvu, was heading towards Jubilee Hills Check Post from KBR Park in his Hyundai Creta when he lost control of his vehicle. 

The resultant crash left an auto-rickshaw, a bike, and two cars, including his own, damaged.  A breathalyser test confirmed he was drunk. A case was registered in Jubilee Hills Police Station.

