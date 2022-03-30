Drunken youth crashes car into 3 vehicles, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday took a 26-year-old man into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his car into three other vehicles and leaving two people with minor injuries.

Harshavardhan Reddy, a resident of Patancheruvu, was heading towards Jubilee Hills Check Post from KBR Park in his Hyundai Creta when he lost control of his vehicle.

The resultant crash left an auto-rickshaw, a bike, and two cars, including his own, damaged. A breathalyser test confirmed he was drunk. A case was registered in Jubilee Hills Police Station.