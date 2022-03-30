Think before you drink your diet

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are detox drinks for gut health, skincare and stress, and nutrient drinks that provide essential nutrition. There is also the good ol’ protein shake and supplements. Liquid diets have been growing increasingly popular this year. But is it necessary or healthy at all? Dieticians speak to CE about liquid diets and how to do it right, especially in summer.

According to Dr P Prasad from the Government Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre in Erragadda, detox drinks are healthy if not overdone. “But people must obsess with supplements like Biotin and other collagen drinks to improve skin health. If one is consuming natural detox drinks like herbal teas and other Ayurvedic drinks such as natural Noni, Giloi, and honey without overdoing it, it is a blessing to both the skin and body. Sadly, people today are going for synthetic detox drinks which contain preservatives. These detox drinks can do more harm than good.”

Dr M Gayathri, a clinical dietician at Apollo hospitals, says that liquid diets are better known as diets for the sick and are recommended for people who find it hard to chew and swallow food. “The supplement industry has leaped ahead and is marketing supplements as food. We as clinical dieticians only recommend supplements for people who need them. It’s not meant for people who have no health issues and have a perfectly fit BMI (body mass index) or no other health issues.”

It’s a must that we take food thrice a day, but one meal can be skipped and substituted with a portion of liquid food, particularly during summer, says Dr Sujatha Stephen, founder of Nutrilicious, a nutrition clinic in the city.

She says, “Our appetite generally comes down during summer due to the impact of the weather on the body. People looking to lose weight can replace their lunch with vitamin C-rich fruit juice. It will help them feel energetic and also do a good job at reducing stress. We never recommend people to go on an absolute liquid diet, it would lead to vitamin and mineral deficiencies and cause nutritional imbalances.”

Do not compromise on solid food

