Two hash oil peddlers, six clients nabbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), in coordination with the Bollarum police nabbed two drugs peddlers and six consumers on Tuesday.

Efforts are on to nab 29 others, who have been identified as regular customers of the peddlers, sources said. According to the police, Narasimha Reddy and P Chandrashekar used to procure hash oil in bulk quantities and sell it at twice the price in Hyderabad.

Narasimha used to procure the oil from Araku, and hand it over to Chandrashekar who used to sell it to their regular customers. “The duo was arrested while in possession of 1,040 grams of hash oil. They were handing over some of the hash oil to the six customers at Druva Enclave, Ammuguda under Bollarum police station limits when they were arrested,” said the police.

The six consumers apprehended by the H-NEW include S. Praveen, a tattoo artist, M. Rahul Goud, an advertising executive, T. Kundan Reddy an associate in Genpact, M. Ayushman Reddy a student and two businessmen J Sam Roy and O Uday.