Delhite flies in to snatch chains in Hyderabad

We immediately alerted the airport authority and three outpost constables scanned a couple of flights to learn that he was travelling to Delhi by Spice Jet Airways at 5:45 am.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Abdullapurmet police, in a swift action, have arrested a chain snatcher, Hemanth Kumar Gupta, who used to fly down to Hyderabad from New Delhi, snatch chains from women and then fly back to the national capital.

Abdullapurmet CI V Swamy said, “With the help of CCTV footage, we identified the accused and further investigations revealed that he was at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Wednesday morning. We immediately alerted the airport authority and three outpost constables scanned a couple of flights to learn that he was travelling to Delhi by Spice Jet Airways at 5:45 am. He was apprehended before he could escape with the stolen property.” 

