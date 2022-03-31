STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OU presents Rs 38 crore deficit budget for upcoming year

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) executive council member Prof V Appa Rao on Wednesday presented a deficit budget of Rs 37.56 crore to the academic senate and sought additional block grants, despite the 18 per cent hike in the block grant of Rs 418.06 crore for the year 2022-23 sanctioned by the Telangana government.

Prof Rao informed that the estimated expenditure of the institution is Rs 746.32 crore against the Rs 708.76 crore available with the university. Of the available amount, Rs 406.53 crore (54 per cent) is for salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff, Rs 285 crore (38.2 per cent) is for pensions and Rs 54.79 crore (7.8 per cent) is for contingencies and loans to employees.  

He said Rs 130 crore was transferred from the OU examination fee fund account to the OU fund account for payment of salaries to the staff and Rs 5 crore towards contribution to the pension corpus fund. He also shared that the university has also implemented the first PRC 2020 for the non-teaching and time-scale employees and that their arrears were also released. 

Similarly, the dearness allowances to the teaching and non-teaching employees and dearness relief to the pensioners have been released. Additionally, the subsidy on the medical insurance scheme for both categories has been enhanced to Rs 10,000 per annum.

Girls hostels, reading room for students

Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder spoke about the activities and events that took place since January 2020. Discussing the future plans, he informed that the university plans to boost its infrastructure with the construction of hostel buildings for girls, an administrative building, a centenary memorial pylon, a reading room complex, and improve the maintenance of existing buildings and strengthening outreach extension services during the academic year 2022-23.

