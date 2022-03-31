Power works in tribal areas to be expedited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to avoid delays in permissions given for electrification works in tribal areas, a joint meeting was convened where top officials of the forest department, headed by Special Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, worked on resolving the issue.

Nearly 239 villages were identified which are yet to get electricity and all procedural delays were sorted out to ensure it is completed in the next month.

Previously, a total of 3,000 villages were identified where three-phase electricity was being provided. Amongst these, 239 were yet to be completed which included 46 villages from Adilabad, 98 from Komrambheem Asifabad, 26 from Mancheriyal, 42 from Nirmal, 27 from Kothagudem.

The forest officials also spoke to respective Collectors, branch officers, and power department officials. They prepared a district-wise list of issues and forest permits required. The stress was on ensuring forest conservation and avoiding delays, said R M Dobrial, PCCF.

