Six youths obstruct cops, booked for ruckus

The Banjara Hills law and order cops stepped in and booked the six youths who were presumed to be drunk.

Published: 31st March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming to be followers of the Medchal MLA, six youngsters created a scene on the road near the Park Hyatt late on Tuesday, only to be booked on charges of public nuisance and assaulting a public servant. 

According to the police, the six youths created a ruckus when the traffic cops were checking vehicles for drunken driving. They accused the cops of letting some vehicles drive by without testing the drivers while using the breathalysers on others. 

When the traffic cops told them to stop creating a scene, the youths proclaimed that they were supporters of the Medchal MLA. The argument continued on and off for about three hours during which the youths hit one of the police personnel. The Banjara Hills law and order cops stepped in and booked the six youths who were presumed to be drunk.

