Vikarabad case: Boyfriend confesses to rape and murder 

20-year-old K Mahender banged the victim’s head against a tree and raped her; police say 16-yr-old died on the spot 

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mystery behind the shocking rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Vikarabad district was cracked on Wednesday with police arresting the victim’s boyfriend. 

Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy said 20-year-old K Mahender, who was in a relationship with the accused, confessed to the crime telling the police he first attempted to undress the girl when she met him about 200 metres away from her house. When she resisted his advances, Mahender hit her head against a neem tree following which she collapsed. The youth then proceeded to rape the teenager while she lay unconscious. 

After this, he fled the spot fearing that he would be caught by neighbours or the girl’s parents. The incident took place at Angadichittampalli early on Monday when there weren’t too many people about in the village. Villagers spotted her body and reported the same at Changomul police station.

SP Koti Reddy told the media on Wednesday it is likely the victim, a student of Class X, died on the spot when her head hit the tree and Mahender raped her while she was dead.

Cellphone signals gave clue

Police zeroed on Mahender by matching his phone location coordinates with a cellphone tower in the area. Earlier, the girl’s parents were also questioned on Tuesday.   In the course of investigations, police came across different versions from the family and the boyfriend. Mahender had been in a relationship with the deceased for about 11 months and had constantly been pressurising her to have sex with him. 

The victim’s mother told the police that she had warned her daughter several times not to be in touch with Mahender. The boyfriend fled from the spot after the crime and later learnt from villagers that the girl’s body had been found. SP Koti Reddy said the case will be sent to a Fast Track Court as soon as possible.

Was the girl dead when the accused violated her? 
The accused raped the victim even as she lay unconscious after he slammed her against a tree in anger when she refused to have sex with him

