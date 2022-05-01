Sai Ganesh’s fiancée attempts suicide

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unable to bear the pain of separation, Yeeripotu Vijaya, 33, took an overdose of sleeping pills on Saturday, a fortnight after her husband-to-be and BJP worker S Sai Ganesh died by suicide. He had consumed pesticide in front of the local police station on April 16, alleging harassment by police officials at the behest of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

She has been shifted to the government hospital here where her condition is reported to be critical. Vijaya consumed the pills at the flagpole of the BJP which Sai Ganesh constructed. Sai Ganesh, who was BJP Kisan Mazdoor Union president, constructed the base of the flagpole which became a bone of contention between him and the local TRS corporator’s husband which led to his arrest and subsequent suicide. Vijaya, ever since his death, went into depression over the manner in which Sai Ganesh was hounded and humiliated by the police.

Vijaya hails from Usirikayalapalli village in Singareni mandal. Their marriage was to take place on May 4. The local corporator and her husband are alleged to have abetted Sai Ganesh’s suicide. They happen to be staunch supporters of Ajay Kumar. Sai Ganesh’s family alleges that the police, at the instance of Ajay Kumar, had foisted 16 cases against him as he was fast becoming a political threat to him and insists that Ajay Kumar should be sacked from the State Cabinet. The Telangana High Court had served notices on Ajay Kumar and TRS leader and corporator’s husband Prasanna Krishna in a petition that sought CBI inquiry into his death.

