Telangana has most number of CC cams to keep its citizens safe 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana continues to hold the top position in the country in the number of CCTV surveillance cameras installed by the police, revealed Data On Police Organisations (DOPO) 2021 released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. With 2,82,558 cameras, Telangana stands first in the country, followed only by Tamil Nadu with 1,50,254 CCTV cameras, which translates into 50 per cent of all CCTVs installed across the country are in Telangana.

Telangana police have been successful in detecting several sensational cases and nabbing the accused with the help of footage collected from CCTV cameras including the case of the gang rape and brutal murder of a veterinarian in Shadnagar on the city outskirts in November 2019, after her charred body was found in an underpass of the national highway.

The State Police Department has been successful in roping in corporates and MNCs to help in the mission of installing CCTVs, using their CSR funds. Further to increase the network of CCTVs and coverage to every nook and corner, the Police Department has also launched Nenu Saitham Project under which the members of the public install cameras in their premises, covering a public area or a road outside their houses.

The Police Department aims to install 10 lakh CCTV cameras across the State, very soon.

However, the data reveals Telangana stands behind many other States in terms of the number of police dogs and other supporting equipment in enforcement like speed guns and breath analysers. Also, the State has only 54 speed guns to check speeding of vehicles.

841 is the total number of police stations across Telangana,which is the ninth

highest in the country. Of this, 396 stations are in rural areas, 350 in urban areas and 95 are Special Purpose Police stations Tamil Nadu has 2272 police stations,the highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1656) and Maharashtra (1165)

TS has one police personnel for every

455.12 population in the State

TS has 219.72 police personnel per one lakh population

For every one sq km area in the State, 1.36 police personnel are allotted