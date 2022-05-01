Telangana migrant worker gang-raped by 4 men, 1 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four youth gang-raped a 30-year-old migrant worker from Solapur who came to the city to find some employment. Three of the accused fled the scene while one of them was nabbed after locals and onlookers informed police. The incident took place in Dundigal police station limits late on Friday. It is reported that the woman reached the city a couple of days ago to find a job.

The victim is currently in a shocked state and we are not able to push any further for more details, said an official. It is reported that the victim was forcibly taken to a secluded place near Ujwal Bar in Gandi Maisamma and was raped by the four youth. Locals and bystanders who noticed the shocking incident alerted the police. Cops swung into action, reached the spot and arrested one of the offenders, Imam, 20. Three others fled the scene. The three other offenders are Khudoos (21), Umaruddin, (21) and Narasimha (23). They are all residents of a nearby slum in Gandi Maisamma and ride autos.