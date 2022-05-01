STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana migrant worker gang-raped by 4 men, 1 held

Four youth gang-raped a 30-year-old migrant worker from Solapur who came to the city to find some employment.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four youth gang-raped a 30-year-old migrant worker from Solapur who came to the city to find some employment. Three of the accused fled the scene while one of them was nabbed after locals and onlookers informed police. The incident took place in Dundigal police station limits late on Friday. It is reported that the woman reached the city a couple of days ago to find a job.

The victim is currently in a shocked state and we are not able to push any further for more details, said an official. It is reported that the victim was forcibly taken to a secluded place near Ujwal Bar in Gandi Maisamma and was raped by the four youth. Locals and bystanders who noticed the shocking incident alerted the police. Cops swung into action, reached the spot and arrested one of the offenders, Imam, 20. Three others fled the scene. The three other offenders are Khudoos (21), Umaruddin, (21) and Narasimha (23). They are all residents of a nearby slum in Gandi Maisamma and ride autos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Solapur Rape Dundigal
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp