Eid prayers: Traffic restrictions from 8-11.30 am

HYDERABAD: In view of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers that are scheduled to take place at the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, the Hyderabad City Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory limiting vehicle movement around these areas from 8 am to 11.30 am on Tuesday. During the prayers, heavy vehicles, including TSRTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at the Puranapul Darwaza towards Ziaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Heavy vehicles including TSRTC buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah. At Mir Alam Tank, worshippers coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura and Kishanbagh will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, and incoming traffic will be diverted at the Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads.

Worshippers coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. General vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards and will be diverted at the Danamma Huts X Roads. Similarly, the worshippers coming from Kalapather will be allowed through the road near Kalapather PS and general vehicular traffic will be diverted at Kalapather PS.

At Hockey Ground in Masab Tank, the worshippers will offer prayers from 7 am to 10 am, till the underneath of the Masabtank Junction flyover. No vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and from Lakdikapul will be allowed only on the flyover.

Traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through Masab Tank Flyover, Khairatabad, RTA Office in Khairatabad and Hotel Taj Krishna.

Traffic coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 junction of Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairatabad, VV Statue, RTA Office Hotel Taj Krishna. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers.Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Hotel Taj Krishna, RTA office in Khairatabad.

