Govt to study benefits accrued from SRDP flyovers

HYDERABAD: To assess and evaluate the benefits accrued from construction of flyovers and grade separators in different parts of the city under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the State government through Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) study as well as assess socio-economic and environmental benefits.

The BME will be carried on the flyovers completed over signalised traffic junctions like Biodiversity Junction (2), Mindspace Junction (2), Ayyappa Society Junction, Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction, Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, Shaikpet, Kothaguda, Kondapur, Balanagar, Owaisi Junction, Chintalkunta Junction, Kamineni Junction (2), LB Nagar Junction (2), Bairamalguda Junction (2), Nagole, Shilpa Layout and Panjagutta Junction steel bridges.

The BME study will be carried out by consultants with the deadline to complete the exercise in about nine months. The flyovers and grade separators that will be opened before the study is completed would be included in the exercise.GHMC officials told Express that the State government is of the view that since most of these grade separators and flyovers have been constructed in the last 2-3 years and are operational, a benefit monitoring and evaluation study is needed.

The consultants would have adequate experience in conducting similar studies and would advise the government regarding the overall direct and indirect impact of these infrastructure projects. The study would help the State government be counted among the forerunners in applying modern construction techniques to mitigate the effects of air pollution due to traffic congestion.

The consultant will be told to prepare assessment study report duly utilising the data available with the civic body for flyovers, grade separators, Vehicle Under Passes (VUPs), Road under Bridges (RuBs) taken up under SRDP. The study will include preparation and analysis of baseline information on persons and population groups benefiting from the development of infrastructure.

The data would be collected from commuters, institutions like education, health, banking, market and also from vehicle owners and operators. The consultants should identify and list potential socioeconomic and environmental benefits being realised through the construction. Public opinion with regard to the flyovers and assessment of rate of increase in productivity due to reduction in travel time would also be taken.

