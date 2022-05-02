Hyderabad faces the heat after 2 years of lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being forced to stay indoors during the last two summers due to Covid-19 and resultant lockdowns, citizens are facing intense heat for a week as the temperatures have risen sharply. From 8 am itself, the weather starts getting hotter and by 10 am, citizens are feeling intense heat. Stepping out after 10 am is a courageous decision indeed. Those moving on two-wheelers are experiencing the hot blasts of air on their bodies.

During the summers of 2020 and 2021, citizens stayed at home due to lockdowns. A majority of employees also worked from home. Now that normalcy has returned this summer season, the public is reminded of the scorching summer when attending to their daily routine. N Krishnaveni, a private bank employee, said “I am getting dehydrated within a few minutes after stepping out. Despite using a scarf, helmet and sunglasses, I am not able to avoid the heat.”

Temperatures in the northern districts of Telangana are hovering in the range of 44 0C to 46 0C while in Hyderabad, the mercury is hovering around the 42 0C mark during the day. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), districts like Peddapalli, Jagtial, Asifabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon recorded a maximum temperature of over 45 ° C. In Hyderabad, places such as Moulali, Uppal and Bandlaguda have recorded 42 ° C.

This apart, the State reported heatwaves on Sunday. As many as 17 mandals in Peddapalli, Asifabad, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Nirmal witnessed heatwave conditions. When the departure from the normal maximum temperature is 4.5 ° C to 6.4 ° C, it is reported as a heatwave. During the last 24 hours, maximum temperature of 46 ° C was recorded at Wankidi (Kumuram Bheem) and the lowest temperature of 21.1 ° C was recorded at Kasulabad (Rangareddy).