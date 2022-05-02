STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad faces the heat after 2 years of lockdown

Heat waves reported across State, Wankidi in Asifabad records highest temp at 46 0C

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

To beat the scorching summer heat, people enjoy splashes of water at Jalvihar on Sunday afternoon | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being forced to stay indoors during the last two summers due to Covid-19 and resultant lockdowns, citizens are facing intense heat for a week as the temperatures have risen sharply. From 8 am itself, the weather starts getting hotter and by 10 am, citizens are feeling intense heat. Stepping out after 10 am is a courageous decision indeed. Those moving on two-wheelers are experiencing the hot blasts of air on their bodies. 

During the summers of 2020 and 2021, citizens stayed at home due to lockdowns. A majority of employees also worked from home. Now that normalcy has returned this summer season, the public is reminded of the scorching summer when attending to their daily routine. N Krishnaveni, a private bank employee, said “I am getting dehydrated within a few minutes after stepping out. Despite using a scarf, helmet and sunglasses, I am not able to avoid the heat.”

Temperatures in the northern districts of Telangana are hovering in the range of 44 0C to 46 0C while in Hyderabad, the mercury is hovering around the 42 0C mark during the day. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), districts like Peddapalli, Jagtial, Asifabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon recorded a maximum temperature of over 45 ° C. In Hyderabad, places such as Moulali, Uppal and Bandlaguda have recorded 42 ° C.

This apart, the State reported heatwaves on Sunday. As many as 17 mandals in Peddapalli, Asifabad, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Nirmal witnessed heatwave conditions. When the departure from the normal maximum temperature is 4.5 ° C to 6.4 ° C, it is reported as a heatwave.  During the last 24 hours,  maximum temperature of 46 ° C was recorded at Wankidi (Kumuram Bheem) and the lowest temperature of 21.1 ° C was recorded at Kasulabad (Rangareddy).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid Lockdown Hyderabad Heatwave
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp