HYDERABAD : On a Sunday afternoon, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor arrived at the luncheon with his signature hair flick at Trident Hotel, HITEC City. Tharoor’s fancy magnetic clip glasses, where the frame would break in the middle, were, dangling through his neck, a national flag brooch clung near his heart on a black sadri suit. Accompanied by former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his spouse Padmavathi Reddy, Tharoor was a guest at author, poet, and art collector Sherry Javeri’s son Aalam’s 30th birthday. Aalam works for Tharoor in Delhi and is known to ‘hero-worship’ the politician.

All eyes were on the entrance when he walked in. But, he was first greeted by Congress Leader J Geeta Reddy, dressed in a pink saree with the ever vibrant smile. She welcomed him by clasping both her palms with his. Tharoor also met Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana , who was at the party wearing a pink shirt and khaki chinos. Andrew enjoyed lamb spaghetti, indicating he has quit the Keto diet or was cheating.

Shashi Tharoor with Sherry Javeri and Aalim

Andrew and Shashi chatted in a low voice and exchanged visiting cards. A bit later, Andrew took his phone out and snapped a selfie. Shashi also exchanged waves of laughter with the host Sherry Javeri and son Aalim, who was always by the side of the Congress leader. Sherry said, “My son worships Tharoor. He lost his father when he was 10. Since then, Shashi has been his mentor.”

Uttam Kumar at this party did not look like a poker-faced politician with a fake smile. Although he dressed like he typically does, black sadri atop a white kurta, he was jovial as if he were with his family. Uttam exchanged smiles with everyone who crossed his eye whilst enjoying white soupy fish on his plate. At this luncheon, everyone saw Shashi, the junk foodie, enjoying nothing else exquisite offered at luncheon but pizza, which he kept eyeing until it was unavailable. A waiter constantly engaged Shashi with a five-inch pizza cut into perfect bite-sized pieces. He was served pizza at least five times and he ate nothing else.