Mentally ill man halts Hyderabad Metro services for 2 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The services of the Hyderabad Metro Rail were disrupted for around two hours on Monday morning after a man, suspected to be mentally unsound, was spotted on the tracks near the Secunderabad West Metro Station. A Metro driver who spotted the man on the tracks immediately alerted the Metro control centre, who alerted the police.

Police swung into action and rescued the man, who has been identified as Dileep from Gaya district in Bihar. Cops said the man climbed the Railway over Bridge (RuB) near the Sai Baba temple near the Old Gandhi Hospital campus. Using the electric pole on the railway line, he scaled up and reached the steel bridge on the tracks, police added.

After much persuasion, he was brought down. While the rescue process was going on, Metro services were suspended on the JBS to MGBS route. Y Nageshwar Rao, Inspector, Market police station, said that Dileep was counselled and questioned. As he wasn’t able to furnish proper responses, he was sent for medical examination on suspicion that he could be mentally unsound, he added. Based on the medical opinion, the further course of action would be decided, he said. The police also made arrangements for his haircut and bath, and provided him food before sending him for the medical exam.

As it happened

A man from Bihar’s Gaya district climbed the steel bridge on the tracks near the Secunderabad West Metro Station.

He used the electric pole to climb up and reach the bridge.

Rescue works on the JBS to MGBS route disrupted the Metro services.

After failing to provide proper responses, he was sent for medical exam.