Bodies of driver, woman found on Hyderabad outskirts

HYDERABAD: The naked bodies of a car driver Y Yaswanth and a woman, with whom he was in an alleged relationship, were found at Kothagudem of Abdullapurmet police limits under Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts on Tuesday. Police suspect the victims were killed and their bodies were dumped at the spot. A scooter found on the spot and a handbag helped police identify the victims. The woman was married and her affair with Yashwanth is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

K Purushotham Reddy, ACP Vanasthalipuram said: “We have found some clues and are working on them. Prima facie it appears to be the handiwork of someone who knew the victims quite well. The victims were hit with boulders and stabbed with some blunt object.”

Police say that they are yet to quiz the woman’s family members. On Tuesday afternoon, locals noticed a foul smell from an isolated area under a culvert and later found the two bodies in a decomposed condition. Police were immediately alerted. They found a scooter at the spot and traced its owner using the vehicle registration number. The owner, identified as Anirudh, informed police that his elder brother Yashwanth (22) had taken his vehicle on Sunday evening and did not return home.

On this clue, police identified the male body as that of Yashwanth and later with some clues found in the handbag lying near the woman’s body, the female was also identified and her family was also informed. Inquiries revealed that the victims belong to Secunderabad. Police have also found that they were in a relationship for the past few months and could have come to the spot on a long ride.

Anirudh told police that on Sunday, Yashwanth took his vehicle and left home in the evening. “ Usually he goes out and returns after a couple of days. Since there were some Eid festivities scheduled, we thought he might have gone to a friend’s place.” He added that they were not aware of an extra-marital affair that Yashwanth was having, but noticed him spending hours on mobile talking to someone. Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and deputed special teams to nab the killers.

