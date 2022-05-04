Hyderabad receives heavy rains; low-lying areas inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad which has been experiencing intensely hot weather conditions woke up to gusty winds and thunderstorms when heavy rains lashed several parts resulting in severe inundation.

Rains which began at around 3 am on Wednesday went on almost till 8 am. The 4 to 5 hours of downpour left the low-lying areas in the Old City inundated.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Seethaphalmandi has recorded the highest rainfall of 86 mm, followed by Musheerabad (76 mm), West Marredpally (69 mm) and Alwal (66 mm).

Many parts of the old town were inundated by heavy rains and rainwater flooded the houses. The water reached the low-lying areas. The trees were uprooted due to the wind and the power supply was interrupted in some colonies.

Children were brought out safely by boats in the Dhobi Ghat area of ​​Yakutpura constituency. Roads in Karwan were also flooded. On the other hand, GHMC personnel and police carried out measures.