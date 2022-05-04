Police arrest betting kingpin & four others, recover Rs 15 lakh in cash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested an infamous cricket betting organiser and four of his associates on Monday and Tuesday. The cops seized Rs 15 lakh in cash and other equipment from them. The accused Amit Niranjan Doshi organised betting across India.

Amit also works for a casino in Goa where he earns commission by referring people from Hyderabad and other places.

For the betting, Amit has been working in both, the conventional and online modes, for the last five years. He operates his illegal business with the help of agents and punters.

While Amit was arrested late on Monday, his associates tried to flee the city but were nabbed by the police on Tuesday. They were all arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday.