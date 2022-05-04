STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Police arrest betting kingpin & four others, recover Rs 15 lakh in cash

Hyderabad police arrested an infamous cricket betting organiser and four of his associates on Monday and Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested an infamous cricket betting organiser and four of his associates on Monday and Tuesday. The cops seized Rs 15 lakh in cash and other equipment from them. The accused Amit Niranjan Doshi organised betting across India.  

Amit also works for a casino in Goa where he earns commission by referring people from Hyderabad and other places. 

For the betting, Amit has been working in both, the conventional and online modes, for the last five years. He operates his illegal business with the help of agents and punters.

While Amit was arrested late on Monday, his associates tried to flee the city but were nabbed by the police on Tuesday. They were all arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police arrested cricket betting organiser associates
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp