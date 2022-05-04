STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tailor nabbed for burgling jewellery store in KPHB

Since then, he could not recover from the crisis and resorted to the offence, to clear his financial burdens.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:30 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested Majeed Khan, a tailor-turned-property offender at KPHB, who stole silver articles weighing around 6.5 kg from a jewelry store in a mall and recovered the stolen property intact from him. Police found that Majeed Khan lost his job during the lockdown and slipped into a financial crisis. Since then, he could not recover from the crisis and resorted to the offence, to clear his financial burdens.

Maisari Rama Krishna was running a jewelry store in the Forum Mall at KPHB for the past six years. On April 30, when he came to open the shop, he found the glass doors were open and silver articles were stolen.

He immediately lodged a complaint at KPHB police station. On verifying the CCTV at the store and the mall, police found one person entering the store between 6 am to 7 am on April 30.  Later during inquiry, Rama Krishna and the security staff at the mall identified the person spotted in the CC cameras as Majeed Khan.

Inquiries revealed that he had worked in a cloth store in the mall and quit his job three years ago. Recollecting their old memories, the complainant and the staff identified him, following which police traced him and arrested him.

