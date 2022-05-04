Turn up the music

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been known for its nightlife for years now and with no Covid-19 restrictions in place, it has become more active with weekend live performances. Bengaluru-based DJ/producer Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax who has built a legacy for himself in the Indian bass music scene will be performing in Hyderabad next week at Prism Club, Gachibowli.

He is one of the freshest and most ubiquitous DJ/ producers in the Indian electronic music scene. With massive independent releases like ‘Boom Shankar’, ‘Aghori’ and ‘Aatank’, GURBAX has gathered over 50 million+ plays on YouTube alone, hit No 1 on the Indian iTunes Electronic Music Charts, played almost every major Indian music festival stage including VH1 Supersonic, NH7 Weekender, TimeOut72, YouTube FanFest, Red Bull Tour Bus, etc.

Talking about performing in the city, Gurbax says, “I have performed in Hyderabad earlier also. First in 2014 and till now, I have performed multiple times. I am really happy to see how the crowd has matured over the years, they have become more open-minded. Even as a city, Hyderabad can give Los Angeles, US, a run for its money when it’s about having the best of clubs to perform.” Gurbax’s tryst with music started when he was in the school itself, but it was in college that he realised music to be his true calling.

He recently also launched his album titled Rebirth. It has a futuristic eight-track compilation with a diverse bunch of collaborators including singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, bass music heavyweight NDS, Billboard-charting songwriter and artist Mayila, Amsterdam-based producer and future-bass pioneer GANZ, Las Vegas-based rap duo called Gold Lemonade and LA-based singer/songwriter Devesh Dayal. “The album has an uplifting mood when compared to my earlier music.

Collaborating with such amazing people from the music industry was great. There are also a couple of more tracks in the pipeline with rappers ready to be released. I am looking forward to creating more melody based tracks rather than beat-heavy ones now,” says Gurbax signing off.